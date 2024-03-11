Hyderabad: Derogatory poster put up at Keesara mosque; man held

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Keesara in Malkajgiri district after a man belonging to the Hindu community allegedly put a poster with derogatory messages on the wall of a mosque.

The accused man was arrested by the police after identifying him with the help of closed circuit cameras (CCTV) footage. The incident took place on the night of March 10. After find out about the incident, local Muslims gathered and protested at Keesara police station demanding strict action against the accused.

The Keesara police have booked a case under Section 295 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code and remanded the man.

Officials from the Keesara police station maintained the accused person was suffering from mental illnesses and is currently undergoing treatment. It has been learnt that the local Muslims are also planning to meet senior police officers of Rachakonda and demand strict action over the incident.

Three months ago a similar incident occurred at the Keesara mosque, but the man could not be identified as there were no CCTV cameras present then.