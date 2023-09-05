Hyderabad: Developmental works worth Rs 4.06 cr launched in Sanath Nagar

16 additional classrooms were launched under the Mana Basti-Mana Badi program in Bansilalpet a cost of Rs 1.84 crore.

Hyderabad: Rs 4.06 cr worth developmental works launched in Sanath Nagar
Hyderabad: Developmental works worth Rs 4.06 crore were launched by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Sanath Nagar and Bansilalpet on Monday.

Under the Mana Basti-Mana Badi program, three newly constructed additional classrooms were inaugurated with MLC funds of Rs 25 lakh and ACDP funds of Rs 7.70 lakh.

In Bansilalpet, 16 additional classrooms are to be built at a cost of Rs 1.84 crore.

The education minister has informed that two schools in the area are set to be developed at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Speaking at the event, the education minister said, “From next academic year, Mekalamandi Government School will also be upgraded to a high school.”

“As per the instructions of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, under the Mana Basti Mana Badi program, all facilities were being provided at government schools where scores of poor children receive education,” the minister added.

On the other hand, parents were encouraged to attend parent-teacher meetings.

“After the formation of Telangana state, apart from nutritious meals with quality rice grains, ragi java was also being served as breakfast three days a week,” said the education minister.

