Hyderabad: Developmental works worth Rs 4.06 cr launched in Sanath Nagar

Hyderabad: Developmental works worth Rs 4.06 crore were launched by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Sanath Nagar and Bansilalpet on Monday.

సనత్ నగర్ మరియు బన్సీలాల్ పేట లోని ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలల్లో మన బస్తీ-మన బడి కార్యక్రమం కింద 4.06 కోట్ల రూపాయల వ్యయంతో చేపట్టనున్న అభివృద్ధి పనులను, MLC నిధులు 25 లక్షల రూపాయలు, ACDP నిధులు 7.70 లక్షల రూపాయల వ్యయంతో నూతనంగా నిర్మించిన 3 అదనపు తరగతి గదులను సహచర మంత్రి సబితా ఇంద్రారెడ్డి… pic.twitter.com/Zbvmk21Jns — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) September 4, 2023

Under the Mana Basti-Mana Badi program, three newly constructed additional classrooms were inaugurated with MLC funds of Rs 25 lakh and ACDP funds of Rs 7.70 lakh.

In Bansilalpet, 16 additional classrooms are to be built at a cost of Rs 1.84 crore.

బన్సీలాల్ పేట లోని ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలలో మన బస్తీ-మన బడి కార్యక్రమం కింద 1.84 కోట్ల రూపాయల వ్యయంతో చేపట్టనున్న 16 అదనపు తరగతి గదుల నిర్మాణ పనులను, MLC నిధులు 25 లక్షల రూపాయలు, ACDP నిధులు 7.70 లక్షల రూపాయల వ్యయంతో నూతనంగా నిర్మించిన 3 అదనపు తరగతి గదులను సహచర మంత్రి సబితా ఇంద్రారెడ్డి… pic.twitter.com/qr3Z7RLpnH — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) September 4, 2023

The education minister has informed that two schools in the area are set to be developed at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Speaking at the event, the education minister said, “From next academic year, Mekalamandi Government School will also be upgraded to a high school.”

“As per the instructions of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, under the Mana Basti Mana Badi program, all facilities were being provided at government schools where scores of poor children receive education,” the minister added.

On the other hand, parents were encouraged to attend parent-teacher meetings.

“After the formation of Telangana state, apart from nutritious meals with quality rice grains, ragi java was also being served as breakfast three days a week,” said the education minister.