Telangana: Services of 567 teachers regularised in Gurukul schools

12 months of salary and six months of maternity leave with basic pay has been announced for the teachers working in 36 schools, under TSWREIS.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has regularised the services of 567 teachers, working on a contract basis in 36 Gurukul schools across the state.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao issued orders on the occasion of Teacher’s Day for teachers who have been working for the last 16 years.

Accordingly, the officials have been instructed to appoint the 567 teachers including librarians and staff nurses, with necessary qualifications as per the Service Rules.

The state government has further announced 12 months of salary and six months of maternity leave with basic pay for the teachers working in 36 schools under the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

