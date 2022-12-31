Hyderabad: Devendra Singh Chauhan takes over as Rachakonda CP

Hyderabad: Devendra Singh Chauhan, IPS (1997), who was the additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Hyderabad assumed charge as the commissioner of Rachakonda police on Saturday.

He was congratulated by the outgoing officer Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat who served as the first commissioner of Rachakonda, and has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, CID, Telangana.

The Telangana government on Thursday transferred six senior IPS officers and gave them new postings.

Also Read Telangana: IPS officer Anjani Kumar given full charge as DGP

Former Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has been placed as Director General of Police (DGP) Telangana for Coordination holding Full Additional Charge as DGP (Head of Police Force).

The present Telangana DGP, M Mahender Reddy received superannuation on Saturday, December 31.

Senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta, IPS (1990), principal secretary to the government, Home Department was also transferred and posted as director general (DG) of the anti-corruption bureau.

Telangana’s additional director of police (law and order) Dr Jitender has also been transferred and posted as principal secretary to the government’s home department.

The member of service is also placed in a full additional charge of the post of director general of prisons and correctional services, Telangana, Hyderabad.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, additional director general of police (P&L), has been transferred and posted as additional director general of police (L&O). The member of service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of director general, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services.