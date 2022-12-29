Telangana: IPS officer Anjani Kumar given full charge as DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana government transferred six senior IPS officers and gave them new postings on Thursday. Former Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has been placed as Director General of Police Telangana holding Full Additional Charge (FAC).

The present Telangana DGP, M Mahender Reddy will attain superannuation on Saturday, December 31.

Anjani Kumar will now move out of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Director General of Police (Coordination), Telangana. He is given full additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (HoPF), Telangana.

Senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta, IPS (1990), Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department was also transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Telangana Additional Director of Police (law and order) Dr. Jitender has also been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, Telangana, Hyderabad.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, CID, Telangana in the existing vacancy.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, IPS (1997), who was Additional Commissioner of Police (L&O), Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General of Police (P&L), has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (L&O). The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services, Telangana, Hyderabad.