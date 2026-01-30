Hyderabad devotee donates gold ornaments worth Rs 23L to Tiruchanur temple

The ornaments were later handed over to TTD officials, following which the donor was presented with "teertha prasadam" by temple authorities

Press Trust of India | Posted by Saleha Fatima | Published: 30th January 2026 4:39 pm IST
Hyderabad devotee donates a pair of precious stone-studded gold ear ornaments to Goddess Padmavathi
Hyderabad devotee donates a pair of precious stone-studded gold ear ornaments to Goddess Padmavathi

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A devotee from Hyderabad donated a pair of precious stone-studded gold ear ornaments weighing 178 grams, worth about Rs 23 lakh, to Goddess Padmavathi here at Tiruchanur.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that K Deepak from Hyderabad offered the ornaments to the deity.

“The devotee presented a pair of gold ear ornaments studded with precious stones worth about Rs 23 lakh to Sri Padmavathi temple during darshan,” an official release from the temple body said on late Thursday, January 29.

The ornaments were later handed over to TTD officials, following which the donor was presented with “teertha prasadam” by temple authorities, it said.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

