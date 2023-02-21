Hyderabad: DGP holds meeting with front desk reception officers

Hyderabad: Telangana director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference for the first time with 736 officers manning the reception desk at police stations in Telangana.

During the interaction, DGP Anjani Kumar said that all 17 functional verticals should be introduced with the intention of providing uniform police services across the state and providing better policing to the people.

Among these 17 verticals, the reception officer vertical is the most important the DGP stated. “Gentleness, politeness and affection are the main qualities that a reception officer should have. He advised them to politely greet the petitioners who come to the police stations with various problems and listen to their problems with patience and register a suitable case. All police officers in every police station should be professional in all 17 functional verticals,” Anjani Kumar stated.

The Telangana DGP, according to a press release from his office, clarified that women petitioners who come to the police stations on various issues especially at night should be treated with extreme caution and appropriately.

An FIR should be registered after listening to their problems in the presence of a woman police officer, the DGP added. Also he said that through the functional vertical approach, every police officer will be clear about his duties and the results to be achieved and will work skillfully and get the best results.

Anjani Kumar reminded the officers that after the formation of the state in 2014, no other state in the country received financial resources as much as the Telangana police department. The department has around 21 thousand police vehicles and the management system of these vehicles is not found in any other state in the country.