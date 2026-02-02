Hyderabad Dharma Raksha Sabha hate speech: Undeterred by cases, says BGUS

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) here has condemned the registration of police cases against speakers at one its events, who were booked for hate speech against Muslims. The BGUS had organised the Dharma Raksha Sabha, calling various speakers, including the head of the Chilkur Balaji temple CS Rangarajan who was booked.

The Ranga Reddy Police on January 28 registered a case against four people, including the head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, for alleged hate speech against Muslims during the Dharma Raksha Sabha held in Hyderabad‘s Balapur area on January 24.

In a statement the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) said, “We strongly condemn the registration of police cases against patriots who participated in the ‘Jago Bhagyanagar – Chalo Balapur’ program held on January 24, 2026. It is shameful that the Telangana government is targetting those demanding the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators who pose a threat to national security.”

‘Police cases won’t deter us’

The BGUS also stated that the police will not deter them, and added that it will intensify its movement across “Bhagyanagar” (as it refers to Hyderabad) against alleged Bangladeshi and Rohignya Muslims. “Under the leadership of Ganesh Sena, we will intensify our movement across Bhagyanagar and Telangana with the slogan ‘Bhago Bangladeshi – Bhago Rohingya’ unl the last infiltrator is deported. We are prepared to fight these cases legally to protect the future of our nation,” it said in a statement.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi had announced its public rally and called upon the Hindu community to raise their voice against “love jihad,” “economic jihad,” “drug jihad,” “food jihad” and “land jihad,” the conspiracy theories by far-right-wing groups that have time and again been debunked. It stated the rally would be spearheaded under the “Jago Bhagyanagar – Chalo Balapur” slogan.

The organisation also organises the annual Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav in the city.

What was said in Dharma Raksha Sabha in Hyderabad

According to a report by The News Minute, one of the accused and chief speakers, Girdhar Swami Shastri, declared he would “not rest until India was converted into a Hindu Rashtra.” He claimed Muslims enter other countries “either to forcibly convert people or to carry out violence against non-Muslims.”

“Peace is impossible as long as the Quran exists,” he said and went on to describe the holy book as the source of “invasion” and “infiltration.”

He rejected secularism, asserting that the idea of all religions being equal was misleading and harmful. “The Hindu society will not survive unless the community gets organised and starts responding to bricks with stones, sticks with swords and spears with pistol revolvers,” he said.