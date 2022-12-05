Hyderabad: Diesel unveils its first ‘Red-White’ store in India

Hyderabad: The global lifestyle brand, Diesel has unveiled what it calls India’s first ‘Red and White’ store, a redefined outpost in Hyderabad.

The two-floor frontier spreads across 4193 sqft and represents a discerning look of the brand under the creative direction of Glenn Martens.



The reconceived design incorporates the latest interior concept that pays homage to Diesel’s DNA and tradition, with the brand’s colour, Red and White, as a key element.



An exclusive preview of the store was held by the brand to mark the launch of its new store with a unique storefront.

The event was attended by influencers, socialites, and celebrities including; Dr Akshan Ugale, Viraj and Vishwajit Reddy, Rummy Azad Mahendra, Dharani Reddy, Sharath Reddy, Rohit Reddy, and Manjula Narsa.

With the launch of this new concept store in Hyderabad, the brand has taken the opportunity to launch DIESEL SPORT as a part of the Autumn Winter 2022 collection.



The store, located at M. B. Towers, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, displays a collection of compression shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, sweats, hoodies, tees and more.