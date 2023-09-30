Hyderabad: Differently-abled boy abducted from Secunderabad rly station

Hyderabad: A five-year-old differently-abled child was kidnapped from the Secunderabad Railway Station by two unidentified persons, police said on Saturday.

The police suspect the involvement of the begging mafia in the kidnapping that occurred on Friday.

Durgesh, a resident of Medak district of Telangana, complained that his son Shiva Sai went missing from the station on Friday morning.

He along with his son, who is deaf and dumb, had arrived from Tirupati early Friday and since a bus to his home town was not available at that time, he decided to wait at the railway station.

He told the police that he had left his son and luggage on platform number one to go to the washroom.

When he returned, the child was not there.

As his frantic search for the child yielded no result, he approached the railway police.

Acting on the complaint, police scanned the CCTV footage and found two unidentified persons carrying the child.

Police were trying to identify the accused and have constituted special teams to trace and rescue the child.

The incident occurred close on the heels of the kidnapping of a six-month-old boy from the government-run Niloufer Hospital for children in Hyderabad.

The child was kidnapped on September 14 from hospital premises when his mother had gone to get food.

A week later, police rescued the child from a couple in Rangareddy district.

