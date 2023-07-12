Hyderabad: Diploma in Engineering admission open for 10th pass students

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), under the Government of Telangana, is offering admission to SSC pass students in Diploma Engineering (Polytechnic) for the current academic year.

This three-year course encompasses a wide range of engineering disciplines, including civil engineering, mechanical, electronics, electrical, computer science, artificial intelligence, and more. Pursuing Diploma Engineering provides students with employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors, as well as in industries, companies, and factories. Furthermore, graduates can even venture into entrepreneurship with the support of various welfare schemes.

Students who have completed their Diploma can also seek direct admission to the second year of engineering through the ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) examination, enabling them to pursue higher education.

Numerous government and private institutions in the city offer this course, including Government Polytechnic College Masab Tank, Quli Qutb Shah Polytechnic College near Zoo Park, and Nawab Shah Alam Khan Engineering College, Malakpet.

The admission process for Diploma Engineering includes counselling through the PolyCET Entrance Test for eligible students, as well as direct SPOT admission for others. Those interested can reach out for further details and inquiries by contacting 9849650796 or 9885360757.

The Diploma Engineering program serves as a stepping stone towards a rewarding career in the field of engineering. It equips students with practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and a strong foundation to excel in their chosen discipline. The course curriculum is designed to meet industry requirements, ensuring that students are well-prepared for professional challenges and opportunities.

Aspiring students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and embark on a journey of academic excellence and career growth through Diploma Engineering. It is a stepping stone towards realizing their engineering aspirations and becoming valuable contributors to the field.