Hyderabad: Director Mani Shankar’s son booked for assaulting police

Hyderabad: Indian film director Mani Shankar’s son was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, for obstructing and assaulting a police officer in Banjara Hills.

The accused, Prem Shankar, on Tuesday, March 3, reportedly caused a major roadblock near the NFCL Junction when the battery of his electric car died, leaving his vehicle stranded on the main road, the police said.

“The car had stopped at the NFCL junction at around 7:30 pm,” Banjara Hills Station House Officer (SHO) S Suhasan told Siasat.com.

The home guards stationed in the area approached Prem Shankar to ask him to move his car as it was creating congestion. They even offered to help him clear the way and move the car. However, the accused reportedly assaulted the home guards in response and obstructed them from performing their duty, the police said.

He allegedly refrained from getting out of his car. The guards later shifted the vehicle from the traffic-congested area with the help of onlookers.

A resident of Srinagar Colony, Prem Shankar, reportedly went home after the incident and the case was put on hold.

He was later arrested on Wednesday after a complaint was registered at the Banjara Hills Police Station. He was subsequently sent to prison, SHO Suhasan said.

The case has been booked under Sections 131 (assault or criminal force occurring without grave provocation) and 132 (assault or use of criminal force against public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigations are underway, the police added.

The 40-year-old Prem Shankar is the son of Mani Shankar, who is known for his work in Hindi cinema as a director, screenwriter and editor.