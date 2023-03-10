Hyderabad: Dobara to hold Potluck picnic at Public Garden on March 14

Hyderabad: Dobara, a city-based non-profit organisation for the elderly is holding a pre-summer picnic at Public Garden located in Nampally on March 14.

The event is being held to celebrate the recovery of Tilak Raj Mehta (a member of Dobaara), from a major illness.



A potluck picnic, scheduled between 10 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, is open for the public to join.

Dobara has set a simple menu that includes sandwiches, vada, chutney, mithai, bottled water, and potato chips while expecting about 25 to 30 people to pick an item of their choice and get it along with them at the picnic.

Youngsters interested to join the event have been requested to reach the location by 9 am to help the organisers in setting up the place as well as meet and greet the elderly.

People interested to join and serve food can call on 7416140500 (Fasiuddin) or register themselves on the website.