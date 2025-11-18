Hyderabad doctor arrested by Gujarat ATS beaten up in Sabarmati jail

Ahmedabad: Ricin terror plot suspect Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, arrested recently by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), was injured in a scuffle with three undertrial inmates inside the high-security Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, said an official.

Following the scuffle, the prison administration has asked the local police to register an FIR in connection with the incident, said Jail Superintendent Gaurav Agrawal.

Saiyed is out of danger, he said.

“Due to some unknown reasons, a scuffle broke out between Saiyed and three other inmates. Saiyed, who received injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical check-up and then brought back to the jail,” informed Agrawal.

Also Read Gujarat ATS searches Hyderabad doctor’s residence in Ricin poison terror plot

“We have already informed the local police about the incident and an FIR in this regard will be lodged soon,” stated the IPS officer.

Hyderabad-resident Saiyed, an MBBS doctor, was among three terror suspects arrested by the Gujarat ATS on November 8 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack with weapons and a potent poison, ‘ricin’.

During its probe into the alleged ricin chemical poison terror plot, the ATS conducted searches at Saiyed’s house in Hyderabad and seized unidentified chemical and raw material.

After the completion of their police remand, the arrested trio was sent to the Sabarmati Central Prison under judicial custody by a local court a few days ago, an official said.