Hyderabad doctor conned of Rs 19.7 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Hyderabad: A doctor from the city was duped of a whopping Rs 19.7 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he decided to earn a little extra money through a part-time job.

The doctor, 40, is a resident of Kondapur and works for a private hospital in Kukatpally. A few months ago, he received a message on his Telegram account offering a good salary for a part-time job.

After he was convinced that the offer was genuine, the doctor showed interest in the job. As per reports, the cyber fraudsters collected his personal details and bank credentials on various pretexts and extracted money from the doctor.

A case was booked by the Cyberabad Cybercrime police after the doctor registered a complaint against the fraud. The case is currently under investigation.