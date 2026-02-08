Hyderabad doctor duped of Rs 36 lakh in loan app fraud

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old ayurvedic doctor from Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar was recently duped of Rs 36.16 lakh in an illegal loan app fraud as the fraudsters threatened to circulate morphed pictures of him.

The incident dates back to August 2025, when the doctor downloaded the two loan apps and borrowed small loans initially. However, the loan app operators began crediting large amounts of loan into the doctor’s account without his consent.

Subsequently, the fraudsters levied heavy interest rates and demanded the repayment of loan. The doctor approached the cybercrime police and filed a complaint stating the fraudsters demanded repayment of entire amount in a week along with 50 percent interest rate.

The doctor stated that the loan was supposed to be repaid in seven days; however, the fraudsterss began threatening him on the sixth day. He also alleged that during installation, the loan app sought access to his contacts and photo gallery.

He said that some of his pictures were morphed and combined with pornographic images. The fraudsters allegedly threatened to share those images with his contacts if he failed to pay the aforementioned amount.

Doctor’s 5 month ordeal

The fraud continued from September 2025 to February 2026, during this time the doctor received Rs 29 lakh in his account. He repaid Rs 64 lakh along with the interest and suffered a loss of Rs 36.16 lakh.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (Cheating by Impersonation), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (using a forged document ) of BNS and sections 66 (C) , 66(D) and 67 (A) of the IT Act.