Hyderabad doctor duped of Rs 8 Cr by fake PMO official promising plots

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old Hyderabad-based doctor was allegedly duped of Rs 8 crore after a fraudster posing as an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) promised six plots of 500 square yards.

The fraud dates back to 2021. According to reports, the fraudster also promised to make the doctor the director of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The doctor approached the Cyberabad cybercrime police and filed a complaint stating that the fraudster Chakka Surendra Kumar posed as a bureaucrat working in PMO.

The victim stated that Kumar first met him in 2021 through a common friend and that the fraudster said his wife, Latha was a realtor operating a business across many states in India. “They claimed to have offices in Nacharam and Habsiguda,” the complainant added.

A week after their first meeting, Kumar and Lata visited the doctor at his home and offered to sell him the plots worth Rs 50 lakh each in Gachibowli. To gain trust, the fraudsters also showed him fake documents of land allotment.

Doctor pays Rs 6 crore for plot registration

The doctor believed that the offer was genuine and transferred Rs 4.45 crore to the fraudster between July and September 2021. The accused also collected an additional Rs 1.55 crore from the victim towards regularisation and registration charges.

Rs 2 crore paid for a fake appointment letter

In the last week of July, the fraudster told the victim that he could take up the director’s position at the NMC and took another Rs 2 crore from him. On July 30, 2021, the doctor also received an email from Kumar stating that he was being considered for the post.

The doctor told the police that he had borrowed money from his son, relatives and friends to make the payment. However, when the appointment was delayed, the doctor grew suspicious. Kumar was also delaying the handover of plots. In December 2021, the doctor visited the fraudster’s office in Nacharam and Habsigud and found that they were vacant.

When the victim confronted Kumar, the latter refused to return the money. The fraudster tried to get the doctor killed in an accident in Nacharam.

Based on the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing registered a case under sections Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the BNS, and initiated an investigation.