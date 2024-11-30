Hyderabad doctor falls prey to fake online clothing offer, loses Rs 1.4L

Hyderabad: A doctor in Hyderabad lost Rs 1,40,000 recently after falling for an online clothing offer. She received a message about the offer, clicked the given link, and lost the money.
The victim had clicked the link to book the clothing item, however, she was directed to a series of deceptive tasks, ultimately leading to loss of money. In her complaint, the Hyderabad doctor alleged that the fraudster transferred a small amount into her account, and they convinced her that the clothing would be sent to her address soon.
The cyber fraudsters assigned a few tasks to the doctor in order to earn money and duped her. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and initiated the investigation.