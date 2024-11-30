Hyderabad doctor falls prey to fake online clothing offer, loses Rs 1.4L

Hyderabad: A doctor in Hyderabad lost Rs 1,40,000 recently after falling for an online clothing offer. She received a message about the offer, clicked the given link, and lost the money.

The victim had clicked the link to book the clothing item, however, she was directed to a series of deceptive tasks, ultimately leading to loss of money. In her complaint, the Hyderabad doctor alleged that the fraudster transferred a small amount into her account, and they convinced her that the clothing would be sent to her address soon.

Also Read Hyderabad man loses Rs 2.9L to cyber fraudsters posing as crime branch officials

The cyber fraudsters assigned a few tasks to the doctor in order to earn money and duped her. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and initiated the investigation.