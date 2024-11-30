Hyderabad man loses Rs 2.9L to cyber fraudsters posing as crime branch officials

The fraudsters alleged that  25 suspicious accounts were created under the victim’s name across India, and Rs 25 lakh was credited to one of the accounts.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 30th November 2024 10:02 am IST
Hyderabad: A private employee in Hyderabad lost Rs 2,90,000 as cyber fraudsters posed as officials from Mumbai crime branch.

The victim had received an automated phone call through an IVRS system claiming to be from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch. The caller informed the victim that suspicious money laundering transactions were done in the victim’s name.

The fraudsters contacted the victim via WhatsApp video call, claiming multiple accounts had been opened in the victim’s name at the Mumbai Bandra Kurla branch.

The fraudsters alleged that 25 suspicious accounts were created under the victim’s name across India, and Rs 25 lakh was credited to one of the accounts.

The fraudster insisted that if the victim transferred money, they could verify the transactions, and if the funds did not belong to him, the amount would be refunded within 15 minutes.

The fraudsters sent several documents, including an ID card, a copy of the arrest warrant, and an acknowledgement letter purportedly from the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Under pressure, the victim made transactions.

Following the money transfer, the fraudsters assured the victim that the arrest warrant would be revoked. However, he was warned against disclosing the matter to anybody.

Despite the assurances, the amount was never credited back to the victim’s account. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police booked a case and took up an investigation.

