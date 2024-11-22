Man loses Rs 10 lakh in cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man lost Rs 10 lakh in a cyber fraud in Hyderabad recently. The fraudsters claimed to have received receiving a parcel containing 2 kg of clothes and 150 strips of LSD had been booked from Mumbai to Singapore.

The fraudster alleged that the Mumbai police were investigating a drug case and the victim’s name was linked to it. Furthermore, the fraudster mentioned that 29 bank officials had been arrested in connection with this case.

The call was then transferred to a supposed representative of the Mumbai Narcotics Department. The victim was directed to download Skype and call the fraudster on the provided ID.

The suspects pressurised the victim and made him transfer nearly Rs 10 lakh into their bank accounts. Later, realizing that he had been scammed, the victim approached the cybercrime police and filed a complaint.