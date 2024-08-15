Hyderabad: Doctors demand CPA for health care workers

Hyderabad: Doctors at Hyderabad’s Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on August 15, Thursday demanded the Central Protection Act(CPA) for health care workers.

A large number of resident doctors at the NIMS hospital held a march in solidarity with the female doctor who was raped and murdered at the government-run RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9.

The resident doctors raised ‘We want Justice’ slogans and participated in a ‘Rasta Roko’ protest just outside the hospital premises.

On the issue, NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) President Dr Raj Kiran said, “The CPA draft bill was passed in 2022 ; however since doctors make up less than 1 percent of the population, the government is not bothered about the CPA. The Centre is not solely responsible for such issues. The state government should also take its responsibility.”

“We demand that the CPA should be implemented as soon as possible. In the wake of the incident, the government should implement the act in the next few weeks.” the doctor said.

“When a doctor’s life is secured, it could benefit several others hence the government should take this up early. The NIMS RDA demands justice for the Kolkata victim, which was initially termed as a suicide, subsequently a person was made a scapegoat as the culprit. Now, the postmortem reports reveal that it was found that this is rape and other details are coming out,” Raj Kiran said.

Speaking of the vandalism at the RG Kar College, the doctor said, “The incident points to some powerful people are involved in the case. This has led to the hospital being vandalised and the doctors including females being attacked by goons.”