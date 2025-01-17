Hyderabad: Doctors perform ‘keyhole surgery’ to save KSA’s newborn

Hyderabad: A team of specialists in Hyderabad successfully performed a rare, minimally invasive keyhole surgery to save a newborn with a severe birth defect.

The baby was born without a diaphragm, a condition that prevents the separation of the chest and abdominal cavities. This caused vital organs like the liver, spleen, kidneys, stomach, and intestines to move into the chest, leading to serious breathing problems, said senior neonatologist Dr. Satish Ghanta.

The newborn’s parents, a couple from Saudi Arabia, traveled to India for the delivery. After initial tests at another hospital in Hyderabad detected the complex condition, the baby was transferred to Little Star & SHE Women and Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors carefully planned the delivery and monitored the baby’s condition. Surgery was performed on the fourth day after birth, once the baby’s severe lung hypertension (PPHN) was stabilized.

“This condition is rare and often fatal without timely surgery. The displaced organs put extreme pressure on the lungs, making it difficult for the baby to breathe,” Dr. Ghanta explained.

Due to the baby’s age and critical condition, doctors chose keyhole surgery instead of traditional open surgery. “This method reduces blood loss, speeds up recovery, and improves the chances of survival,” he added.