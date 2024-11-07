Hyderabad doctors successfully reattach man’s severed arm

Hyderabad: In a significant medical achievement, doctors at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad have successfully reattached the severed arm of a young man following a severe accident.

The incident occurred when A Pawan Kumar aged 32, was riding his two-wheeler and was struck by a DCM door, resulting in the amputation of his arm up to the elbow.

The surgical procedure, known as microvascular replantation, was performed over an intensive eight-hour operation.

Dr GN Bandari detailed that this type of extensive proximal limb reattachment is a first for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in surgical capabilities in the region.

Pawan Kumar was brought to Apollo Hospital on October 11, with his severed arm preserved in a plastic cover by family members.

Following the successful surgery, he expressed his gratitude and optimism, stating, “I am very happy that my arm has been reattached by the doctors at Apollo Hospital. I have faith that I will recover soon,” a press release informed.