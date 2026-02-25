Hyderabad: Domestic help arrested for stealing Rs 3L gold from elderly couple

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th February 2026 8:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: The police arrested a domestic help on Wednesday, February 25, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3.88 lakhs from an elderly couple.

The accused, 43-year-old Allam Tejasvi, was held at the Habsiguda Bus Stop after the couple filed a complaint.

Tejasvi, who hails from Kondanagula village in Nagarkurnool district, previously ran a small general store which was shut down due to financial problems. She was later employed as a caretaker at an elderly couple’s house in Green Hills Colony, Habsiguda, for a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

She had built a close relationship with the couple over the course of her employment, but was driven by mounting debt and financial pressure.

Between October 2025 and February 2026, she reportedly exploited her access to the home to steal various items, including multiple gold chains, bangles, rings and a Chandraharam.

She stole 95.4 gram of gold and Rs 10,000 cash, amounting to Rs 3.88 lakh worth of stolen items.

A case was registered at the Osmania University Police Station.

Tejasvi was produced before the court for judicial custody, the police said.

