Koti ATM robbery: Hyderabad police nab two Uttar Pradesh natives

Hyderabad: Two individuals allegedly involved in the SBI ATM robbery at Koti last month, where a man was shot in the leg and robbed of Rs 6 lakh cash, were arrested on Tuesday, February 24.

The accused have been identified as Furkhan Ahmed, 36, and Mohd Taiyyab Tyagi, 30, both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Taiyyab Tyagi had come to Hyderabad in February 2024 to earn his livelihood and started working as a cab driver for OLA and Uber.

During his early morning rides, he often noticed people depositing large amounts of cash at ATMs in and around Abids, Koti, and Nampally areas.

When he faced financial problems, Taiyyab decided to commit robbery and contacted his uncle, Noushad and his cousin, Danish Tyagi. His uncle suggested including three more people, Abid, Furkhan and Faheem Ahmed in the plan.

The three came to Hyderabad with country-made firearms. On January 31, Taiyyab Tyagi and Abid went to Nampally Railway Station to find a target.

Meanwhile, other accused Furkhan Ahmed and Faheem Ahmed were waiting at the SBI ATM at Koti with a firearm, and as soon as the victim arrived, they followed him inside and threatened him to hand over the cash.

During the tussle, Furkhan fired one round at the floor and a second round at the victim’s leg. They robbed his bag containing cash and fled the spot on the victim’s two-wheeler.

They went to Shaheen Nagar, Chandrayangutta, counted the cash in front of Mohd Matlub, Taiyyab Tyagi’s uncle and dispersed to their native places.

A case was registered at Sultanbazar police station under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

On Tuesday, Sultanbazar police, along with Task Force Secunderabad and Khairtabad Zone teams, nabbed two of the accused near Shaheen Nagar and seized a country-made pistol, along with 35 live rounds and two magazines. Rs 2,38,000 was also recovered from their possession.

Furkhan Ahmed has previously been involved in eight criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, while Taiyyab Tyagi has been involved in one case.

The rest of the accused, who are also natives of Uttar Pradesh, are currently absconding.