Man shot, Rs 6 lakh looted: Here’s how the Koti ATM robbery unfolded

Hyderabad: A man who went to deposit Rs 6 lakh cash at the SBI Main Branch ATM at Koti was shot in the leg before the assailants fled with his cash and scooter during the early hours of Saturday, January 31.

Here is what the police investigation has uncovered so far.

The victim, identified as Rinshad, is a businessman dealing in readymade kids’ clothing from Kozhikode, Kerala. He had come to the city on January 7 and brought Rs 6 lakh in cash to purchase wholesale stock at Dewan Devdi, a release from the Hyderabad City Police read.

However, as he was unable to make the purchases, his cousin Mishban advised him to deposit the cash into his bank account.

When he reached the SBI Main Branch ATM at Bank Street in Koti at around 7:00 am to deposit the money, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen.

The accused fired two rounds, one of which struck Rinshad’s right leg. They proceeded to snatch the bag of cash and the vehicle keys from him and fled the spot in his vehicle.

The assailants drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. They changed their clothes and escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.

CCTV captures accused fleeing

CCTV footage of the crime scene shows two masked men loitering around the area before they go out of frame. Moments later, they are seen pulling out the two-wheeler, which the police have said belongs to the victim, before fleeing.

The man riding pillion is also seen with a gun and a bag, supposedly containing the cash.

A case has been registered at Sultanbazar police station under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Hyderabad police have stated the incident is being treated with ‘utmost seriousness’ and special teams have begun analysing CCTV footage and tracking technical evidence while coordinating with neighbouring jurisdictions.

The public has been asked to share any information about suspicious movements by dialling 100. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.