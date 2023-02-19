Hyderabad: Doodhbowli area is the epicentre of bad roads, filth

Hyderabad: The government’s claims of development work in the old city proved to be hollow. After expanding roads and digging for a new pipeline of water and drainage the debris was left on the road resulting in traffic accidents.

Usually before Eid and festivals, the work of repairing and cleaning the roads is taken up, but the Doodhbowli area of the old city remains dirty and the non-cleaning of the debris has led to increased public problems.

According to local people, the civic authorities did not carry out the cleaning work despite Shab-e-Meraj and Shivaratri. Dirty water from drainage is continuously flowing and waterlogging in the potholes causing accidents.

It is said that repeated representations were made to the concerned MLA and corporator regarding repair of roads and cleaning of debris, but no one paid attention. Doodhbowli cross road is the busiest area and the negligence of the municipality in this area has become a source of trouble for the people.

Customers are facing problems due to non-cleaning of debris in front of the shops. Many areas of the Charminar constituency are deprived of basic amenities. Non-cleaning of debris after digging roads has resulted in fatal traffic accidents during the night hours.

Due to garbage and waterlogging on the roads, mosquitoes are breeding which is likely to result in the spread of various diseases. The locals have appealed to Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to visit the area to take stock of the problems and provide relief to the people.