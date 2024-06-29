Hyderabad: DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 67 lakh at RGIA

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized foreign currency valued at Rs. 67,11,250 at RGI Airport Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Acting on information, the DRI sleuths stopped a Dubai-bound passenger at the airport and checked the baggage. The officials found US Dollars equivalent to Rs 67,11,250 that the passenger was trying to carry out of the country illegally.

The amount was concealed beneath the plastic support sheets in the internal bottom and top sides of the trolley bag of the passenger.

The foreign currency is seized and the passenger is arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962.