Hyderabad: DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 67 lakh at RGIA

The amount was concealed beneath the plastic support sheets in the internal bottom and top sides of the trolley bag of the passenger

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 29th June 2024 5:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 67 lakh at RGIA
Photo X

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized foreign currency valued at Rs. 67,11,250 at RGI Airport Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Acting on information, the DRI sleuths stopped a Dubai-bound passenger at the airport and checked the baggage. The officials found US Dollars equivalent to Rs 67,11,250 that the passenger was trying to carry out of the country illegally.

Also Read
Protest called off as University of Hyderabad revokes suspension of students

The amount was concealed beneath the plastic support sheets in the internal bottom and top sides of the trolley bag of the passenger.

MS Education Academy

The foreign currency is seized and the passenger is arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 29th June 2024 5:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button