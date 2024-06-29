Protest called off as University of Hyderabad revokes suspension of students

The decision of the university Executive Council meeting held on Friday was communicated to the protestors by the Dean of Students’ Welfare on Saturday afternoon

Published: 29th June 2024
Students' union protest against the suspension of 5 students at UoH

Hyderabad: The students’ union protest at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) over the suspension of 5 students, including the union president, ended on its sixth day on Saturday, June 29.

The Executive Council is the highest decision-making authority of the university.

Five students, Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Asika VM, Sohel Ahmed and the student union president Ateeq Ahmed, were suspended earlier this month for protesting against the arbitrary cancellation of ‘Sukoon’, the annual cultural fest, at VC lodge premises without permission.

An FIR has been registered against the five students, and they, along with an additional five students, have been fined Rs 10,000 each. They were also told to vacate the hostel premises by July 1.

The students’ union had declared its indefinite strike on Monday, June 24, against the administration’s decision to take disciplinary actions against the students. The protesters have been camped near the statue of Rohith Vemula at Velivada since Monday.

Even after the six-day sit-in protest, the FIR and Rs 10,000 fines remain on the five students whose suspensions were revoked. Fines on the other five students were reduced to Rs 5,000.

