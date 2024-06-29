Raja Singh targets standup comic’s Hyderabad show over ‘Jain’ remarks

Hyderabad: After the massive controversy with comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui in 2022, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has now targeted comedian Daniel Fernandes. The BJP leader has threatened the comedian to cancel his show here or face dire consequences.

Fernandes’s show is scheduled for June 29 at Banjara Hills.

The comedian is under the radar of the BJP MLA for his comic take on the recent incident where members of the Jain community dressed up as Muslims in an attempt to ‘save’ goats being sold for Bakrid sacrifice on June 17.

Comedian Vs Polititian



Daniel Fernandes comic take on Jains run into controversy. #Telangana BJP MLA T Raja warns the comedian to cancel his upcoming show in #Hyderabad Banjara Hills, if not face dire consequences!



Did Daniel cross the line? pic.twitter.com/8IxrGfcRYC — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 29, 2024

“I want to tell Daniel to cancel his show at Banjara Hills which is scheduled for today. If not, remember, our karyakartas will throw so many chappals at you that you will have to think 50 times to visit Telangana or Hyderabad again” Raja Singh said in the video.

”I would also request the police commissioner to cancel his show. Otherwise, he will get beaten up badly by our members,” Raja Singh added.

Also Read Hanuman Jayanthi: BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Hyderabad police

Fernandes issues apology

Meanwhile, the comedian had apologised to the Jain community for his words on Instagram.

“My intention with my craft has always been only to entertain, while a lot of my fans may have enjoyed this particular video, it is also possible that many may have found genuinely hurt. If that is the case, I have no qualms in apologising to anyone from the Jain community that felt aggrieved by my jokes,” read his statement.

“Forgiveness is one of the many beautiful traits your community espouses, so I hope that we can put this behind us and move on in peace and enlightenment”, Daniel’s statement said on Instagram.

In August 2022, Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police after he was on his way to ‘burn down’ the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is slated to perform the next day.