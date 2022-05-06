Hyderabad: Drip irrigation system to come up on Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao has commissioned the drip irrigation system to be established along the Outer Ring Road, announced Telangana special secretary for MA&UD Arvind Kumar on Friday.

“Minister @KTRTRS commissioned the drip irrigation system along the 158 kms stretch of #ORR. It’s 9 lines of drip irrigation pipes, managed through SCADA & saves 6 lakhs litres / of water (compared to conventional tanker based) & saves ₹6 crs/ annum plus greenery 365 days,” he said in a tweet.

The project aims to establish an advanced drip irrigation system for watering the plantations along the expressway. The new system is expected to reduce water usage and expenditure.

“Installation of drip irrigation is expected to save nearly Rs.37 crore for HGCL in seven years, besides being sustainable and environment-friendly,” Arvind Kumar told Telangana Today.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) spends about Rs 30 crore a month towards watering the saplings through slow-moving water tankers. The new drip irrigation system aims to save 41.34 crores in the next seven years, and approximately 6 crores per year.

The new system will be installed in three rows along the median and three rows on the shoulder on either side, totalling nine rows on the main carriageway of the ORR.

Tenders have already been floated to take up the project, and the targeted time-frame to implement the entire project is three months, said Kumar.