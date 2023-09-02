Hyderabad: Driver killed as tree falls on auto in Himayath Nagar

Police pulled the driver out of the smashed vehicle and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Hyderabad: Tree falls on stationary auto in Himayath Nagar; driver dead
Tree falls on stationary auto in Himayath Nagar; driver dead

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man driving an auto died on the spot after a big tree suddenly fell on his auto-rickshaw near the Old MLA Quarters.

The incident took place between Hyderguda and Himayath Nagar on Saturday.

In a CCTV footage that surfaced on Twitter, it is visible that the driver had stopped the auto on the spot a few seconds before the fall.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narayanguda CI Srinivas Reddy said that the incident was unfortunate. The driver was under the clutches of the auto after the tree suddenly fell over it.

Police, however, pulled the driver out of the smashed vehicle and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The kin of the deceased were informed and the body was sent to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The city traffic police have informed that the traffic from Narayanguda Y Junction to Old MLA Quarters is diverted into Vittalwadi lane due to the sudden uprooting of a tree in front of Old Mumbai Icecream.

