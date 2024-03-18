Hyderabad: Driver leaves truck on road, flees after hitting 2-wheeler

Hyderabad: A man was severely injured after being hit by a truck near Attapur in Hyderabad late on Monday, March 18.

After the incident, the errant truck driver left the heavy vehicle in the middle of the road, causing a massive traffic jam. Police said that the driver recklessly hit a scooter and fled the spot.

Responding swiftly after being alerted by commuters, police arrived to clear the road and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital. “The victim has been admitted to Satyam Hospital, Attapur, for urgent medical attention,” police said.

Police are in the process of registering a case and efforts are on to nab the accused driver.