Telangana: Cops seize 13 kg gold from a car in Nalgonda district

Police have seized the gold and are interrogating three persons who were travelling in the car

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th March 2024 10:22 pm IST
Gold slips Rs 100; silver declines Rs 400
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda district police have seized a massive quantity of gold from a car at Miryalaguda that was being transported in a car on Monday.

A police team, during vehicle checking in Miryalaguda in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stopped a Bolero car at Idulaguda Square. Upon inspection, the cops found 13 kg of gold worth Rs 5.73 crore. The vehicle was travelling from Hyderabad to Kodada.

Police have seized the gold and are interrogating three persons who were travelling in the car.

MS Education Academy

The police suspect that the vehicle belongs to an agency that supplies gold to distributors.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th March 2024 10:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button