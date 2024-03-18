Telangana: Cops seize 13 kg gold from a car in Nalgonda district

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda district police have seized a massive quantity of gold from a car at Miryalaguda that was being transported in a car on Monday.

A police team, during vehicle checking in Miryalaguda in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stopped a Bolero car at Idulaguda Square. Upon inspection, the cops found 13 kg of gold worth Rs 5.73 crore. The vehicle was travelling from Hyderabad to Kodada.

Police have seized the gold and are interrogating three persons who were travelling in the car.

The police suspect that the vehicle belongs to an agency that supplies gold to distributors.