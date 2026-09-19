Hyderabad drives 87 pc of Telangana’s mutual fund assets: AMFI

Hyderabad: The city accounted for 87 percent of Telangana’s total mutual fund assets under management (AUM) in July 2026, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The city’s mutual fund assets stood at Rs 1,84,261 crore, up 18 percent from July 2025. Hyderabad ranked eighth among India’s top 30 cities for mutual fund assets and accounted for 2.10 percent of the country’s total. It had 54.44 lakh mutual fund folios, making up 66.2 percent of Telangana’s total folio count.

Telangana’s overall mutual fund AUM reached Rs 2,12,856 crore in July 2026, a 19 percent rise over the same month last year. The state ranked eighth among all states and Union Territories and made up around 2.5 percent of India’s total mutual fund assets. It had 82.24 lakh folios, about 2.9 percent of the national total.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together held mutual fund assets worth Rs 2.95 lakh crore as of July 2026.

Andhra Pradesh’s mutual fund AUM stood at Rs 82,409 crore, a 23 percent increase over July 2025. The state ranked 15th nationally and accounted for close to 1 percent of India’s mutual fund assets, with its folio count crossing 79.44 lakh.

Visakhapatnam was Andhra Pradesh’s largest mutual fund centre, with an AUM of Rs 16,614 crore, roughly a fifth of the state’s total, followed by Vijayawada at Rs 8,337 crore.

SIP investments continued to gain ground in both states. In Telangana, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) AUM stood at Rs 47,975 crore, or 22 percent of the state’s total mutual fund assets, spread across more than 26.09 lakh SIP folios. Andhra Pradesh recorded SIP AUM of Rs 26,820 crore, or 32 percent of its total AUM, with 26.47 lakh SIP folios.

Telangana had over 19.60 lakh unique mutual fund investors, of whom 24.42 percent were women, while Andhra Pradesh had 20.94 lakh unique investors, with women making up 23.60 percent. The national average for women investors stood at 26.74 percent, AMFI said.

AMFI chief executive Venkat N Chalasani said the growing adoption of SIPs reflected a disciplined approach to investing, and stressed the need for continued investor awareness, informed decision-making and a long-term outlook.