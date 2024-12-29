Hyderabad drives Telangana’s FDI surge to Rs 12,864 cr in 2024

Hyderabad: The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Telangana has seen a remarkable increase this year, with the state attracting Rs 12,864 crore during the first half of the fiscal year, from April to September.

This represents a significant rise from Rs 9,679 crore during the same period last year, marking an increase of Rs 3,185 crore and a growth rate of nearly 33% in FDI, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Industries and Internal Trade, Telangana ranks sixth among Indian states in terms of FDI inflows for this period.

Top 5 states

The top five states ahead of Telangana are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.

Notably, Hyderabad has been a major contributor to this growth, accounting for approximately 93% of the total FDI received in the state.

Specifically, Hyderabad attracted Rs 11,970 crore, while other districts such as Rangareddy received Rs 680.5 crore, Mahabubnagar garnered Rs 116.7 crore, and Medak brought in Rs 96.99 crore.