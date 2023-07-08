Hyderabad: Drones, flying machines banned at AFS Hakimpet during PM Modi’s visit

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued prohibitory orders against the flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft around Air Force Station, Hakimpet, and surrounding areas in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday.

Police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Friday issued a notification stating no flying activities of remotely controlled drones near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day meet.

“Drones, para-gliders, and micro-light aircraft will not be allowed over a 5-kilometre radius of Air Force Station, Hakimpet, and surrounding areas,” said the order.

Additionally, a notification under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was issued which said that any person found violating the order shall be punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft etc, may endanger and breach of peace to public tranquillity,” read the notification.

The Prime Minister will be landing at Air Force Station, Hakimpet on Saturday. He will then fly in a chopper to Mamunur Aerodrome in Warangal.

After reaching Warangal, he will travel by road to visit Bhadrakali temple. Later, he will reach the public meeting venue.

The PM will virtually lay the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing unit and for various highway projects.

A public meeting will be held, following which he will return to Air Force Station Hakimpet at and leave for Rajasthan.