Hyderabad: ‘Drug abuse spoiling youth’, Akbar Owaisi urges govt to curb menace

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Party Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi highlighted the chronic use of drugs and destruction caused to the youth of the state in the Telangana Assembly here on Sunday.

The MLA from Chandrayangutta appealed to the state government to take immediate steps in curbing the use of drugs and products being used as drugs including whiteners, cough syrup, etc which are being used in the wrong way.

AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue of Drugs Abuse in the Telangana Assembly and appealed the @TelanganaCMO to save the youth. @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/6tJGM9wg5T — Shaikh Zeeshan (@iamzzeeshan) February 12, 2023

Thanking chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state police for their shift action in controlling Ganja abuse, Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “Nowadays, youngsters are buying cough syrups and consuming them in large amounts. Whitener, which is used for erasing ink marks, is consumed directly,” he said.

“I appeal to the state government and the Narcotic Enforcement Department of Hyderabad to generate intelligence to detect and disrupt drug trafficking,” he said.

Stressing that it is a serious issue, he said that in a recent report produced by the narcotic drug department of Andhra Pradesh, it was revealed that 40 percent of drug addicts are forced and blackmailed to become peddlers and carriers.

“The report states that during the drug curtail, the narcotic department found that Rs 3,200 crore in Telangana and Rs 2,400 crore in Andhra Pradesh. This shows that the drug mafia is worth crores of rupees, spoiling our youth’s future,” he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also pointed out that the rules to open a pharmacy should be stricter. “There should be a no negotiation rule that no cough syrups or any painkillers for that matter should be given without a proper doctor’s prescription,” he said.