Hyderabad drug lab made Alprazolam for toddy shops, Rs 17 cr drugs seized

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Hyderabad, raided an illegal drug manufacturing unit in IDA, Moula Ali on April 20, arresting three people and seizing nearly 70 kg of Alprazolam worth an estimated Rs 17.40 crore.

The raid on the industrial chemical unit led to the recovery of 69.6 kg of Alprazolam, a prescription anti-anxiety medication commonly abused as a sedative, stored as off-white powder in two drums.

The seized contraband has an estimated value of Rs 17.40 crore, with raw materials valued at an additional Rs 20 lakh.

During questioning, investigators also discovered that one of the accused had procured chemicals and solvents to illegally manufacture Ephedrine, a precursor drug, at the same facility. Raw materials for both drugs were seized alongside the finished Alprazolam.

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The three arrested individuals have been identified as the unit’s chemist, a raw material procurer, and a receiver. All three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigation is ongoing.

Preliminary findings suggest the seized Alprazolam was destined for toddy shops in Telangana, where demand for the drug spikes during summer months.

In 2026, NCB Hyderabad has so far registered nine cases, seizing 78 kg of Alprazolam, 1,208 kg of ganja, 2 kg of charas and 26 gram of Clobazam, and arresting 24 individuals.