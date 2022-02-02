Hyderabad: Drug racket busted, police nab four suspects

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Tuesday nabbed four persons who were allegedly involved in a drug trafficking racket. 38 grams of cocaine, cash worth Rs 22,000 were seized from the accused.

The accused were identified as 41-year-old Mark Owolabi, a native of Nigeria, 21 -year-old Thoda Harshvardhan, Duddu Pavak Kumar and 23-year-old G Swami Prasad. Another member of the gang identified as Abhishek Singh is on the run.

Three motorcycles, four mobile phones, a digital weighing machine along with cash and drugs were seized from them.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Mark, the kingpin, had arrived in the city in 2012 as a businessman. He began exporting fabrics to Nigeria. Bhagwat further said, “Mark, along with his associates, was supplying cocaine to the customers for a price of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a gram. He was sourcing the cocaine through a contact in New Delhi regularly.”

It is to be noted that Mark was previously held by the Cyberabad police over his involvement in similar cases. However, the Nigerian national continued in drug trafficking. The police have launched a search for Singh.