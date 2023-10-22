Hyderabad: Drunk constable attacks youngster, AIMIM protests

Azampura corporator Abrar came to the police station and protested the action of the police.

AIMIM cadre questioning the police man.

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at Chaderghat on Saturday late night after a policeman who was allegedly in a drunken condition brutally thrashed a man with a lathi.

A resident of Rasoolpura, Sami Khan, was standing near his house along with two other people when a police van zoomed in and came to a screeching halt.

A policeman identified as Chary, got down from the police van and rained lathi blows on Sami as the man tried to protect himself and moved away from the constable who followed him and kept hitting.

The locals and other policemen intervened and stopped the constable.

Soon after a crowd gathered at Chaderghat police station and protested the action of police. Azampura corporator Abrar came to the police station and protested the action of the police. A complaint is lodged at the police station against the constable.

Senior officers visited the police station. A report is sent to higher officers about the incident.

