Hyderabad: Drunk driver collides with car, injures minor in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl suffered injuries after a speeding car, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, collided with the vehicle she was commuting in. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on Monday, September 30, near Abhi Tiffin Centre in Vivekananda Nagar.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Anand.

According to reports, the victim’s family were returning to Kukatpally from Warangal when another vehicle struck their car from behind at high speed. The collision resulted in minor injuries to the victim who was taken to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The accused allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was chased and caught by residents, who turned him over to the police.

Upon receiving information a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.