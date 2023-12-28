Hyderabad: Drunk drivers will be fined upto Rs 15K on New Year’s eve

Cyberabad traffic police have announced the closure of ten major flyovers and certain roads from 11 pm to 5 am. 

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The City police have decided to impose fines of up to Rs 15000 on individuals caught during drunk and driving checks on New Year’s Eve.

First-time offenders will be slapped with a fine of Rs. 10000 and could face imprisonment for up to 6 months, and those caught a second time (or more) will be fined Rs. 15000 and could face imprisonment for up to 2 years.

Cab drivers will also be penalised for charging extra from commuters.

The police informed that drunk and driving checks will intensify from 8 pm on December 31. 

With the New Year being just three days ahead, the Cyberabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad Police will issue a stringent fine of up to Rs 15,000 against drunk driving, shut down over ten flyovers, and penalise cabs for charging extra. 

Along with the fines and chances of imprisonment, the driving licenses of offenders will also be seized and suspended with chances of permanent revocation, depending on the frequency of the offense.

Flyovers shut

Cyberabad traffic police have announced the closure of major flyovers and certain roads from 11 pm to 5 am on New Year’s Eve. These are the flyovers to be shut:

  • Shilpa Layout Flyover
  • Gachibowli Flyover
  • Biodiversity Flyovers (1 & 2)
  • Sheikpet Flyover
  • Mind Space Flyover
  • Road No.45 Flyover
  • Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge
  • Cyber Tower Flyover
  • Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover
  • Khaitlapur Flyover
  • Babu Jagjeevan Ram Flyover (Balanagar)

This apart, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and PVNR Expressway will too remain closed for LMVs on the night of December 31, as a precautionary measure and only RGIA-bound vehicles would be allowed, Cyberabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, P Sreenivas Reddy told Siasat.com

Cabs, and autos to be penalised for refusing rides 

Cabs, taxis, and auto-rickshaws must comply with uniform and document regulations. Refusing a ride will bring a fine of Rs. 500, the police said. 

If any driver refuses to drop off a customer, they can report it at 9490617346.

Special cameras deployed 

Special cameras will monitor traffic violations including overspeeding, incorrect routes, signal jumping, rash driving, and helmetless riding, the traffic police informed. Vehicles lacking proper documentation will be temporarily seized, and vehicles without number plates be confiscated.

Public nuisance, crowding in vehicles, rash driving, and other similar offences will face strict legal action, the police said. 

