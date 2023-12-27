Yellow alert issued for Hyderabad as temperature dips further

Hyderabad: As temperatures dip further, the Telangana State Planning and Development Society has issued a yellow alert for areas of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for December 28.

Minimum temperatures in the GHMC are likely to fall up to 15-17 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 28 to 30 degrees Celcius.

In Hyderabad, Kapra is likely to record the lowest temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, while Hayatnagar and LB Nagar will touch 15 degrees Celsius before 8:30 am, tomorrow.

On December 26, the lowest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded in Ramchandranpuram and Patancheruvu at 12 degrees Celcius, followed by Malkajgiri, Chandanar and Secunderabad at 12.3, 13.9 and 14.4, respectively.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), this chilling effect is attributed to the cold winds originating from the northeast and are likely to persist till 29 December. The cold wave has led to the MET issuing a fog alert across various districts, during late nights and early mornings.

For the rest of Telangana, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14 degrees to 18 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 29 degrees Celcius to 32 degrees Celcius.

IMD issues yellow alert for fog

The Indian meteorological department issued a yellow alert for the state as temperatures dipped fog was witnessed in Hyderabad and a few districts of Telangana for Wednesday, Decemebr 27. Early morning fog led to several accidents and the deaths of at least 10 people in three days.