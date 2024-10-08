Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for DSC 2024 Koluvula Panduga event

Hyderabad: In light of the DSC 2024 Koluvula Panduga event, where appointment orders will be issued to approximately 11,000 DSC-selected candidates at LB Stadium by the chief minister, the following traffic restrictions may be implemented as needed on October 9, between 1 pm and 8 pm.

Traffic coming from the AR Petrol Pump junction towards the BJR statue will be diverted at the AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally railway station.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR statue towards SBI, Abids and Nampally station road.

Traffic coming from the Sujatha school lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Junctions are to be avoided between 1 pm to 8 pm: Lakdi Ka Pool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, AR Petrol Pump, KLK Building and Liberty.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards the BJR statue will be diverted at the AR petrol pump towards Nampally railway station depending on the traffic situation as per the need.

Hyderabad traffic police have advised the public to plan their travel routes accordingly and cooperate to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Travellers are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.





