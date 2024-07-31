Hyderabad: Dy Commerical Tax Officer caught taking Rs 2L bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, July 31, caught Punjagutta circle-1 Dy Commerical Tax Officer Sridhar Reddy while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh.

According to the ACB, he was accepting a bribe from a private firm owner to finalise an audit and close a notice.

The bribe amount was recovered from the Deputy Commercial Tax Officer and the contact portion i.e surface of his office table yielded positive in chemical test, stated the ACB.

The accused officer after his arrest and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

Recently, ACB officials also caught a police inspector accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakhs from a realtor in Miyapur on Monday, July 22.