Hyderabad deputy mayor Srilatha resigns from BRS, to join Congress

Hyderabad: The deputy mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and her husband Mothe Shobhan Reddy, who is the chief secretary of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s state labour wing (BRS) on Saturday, February 24, announced resignation from the party.

Their resignation comes close to former GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin resigning from the BRS and joining the Congress.

The couple is speculated to join the Congress. They had met with chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy very recently.

They said that the recent decisions taken by the BRS have “deeply pained them” as “people who fought for Telangana statehood are finding it difficult to survive” in the party.

The development comes very close to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.