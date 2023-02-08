Hyderabad E-Motor Show flagged off at Hitex by IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday inaugurated the Hyderabad E-motor show 2023, held as part of the annual Hyderabad E-mobility week.

On the occasion, the minister unveiled CitroenIndia’s eC3 all-electric car, electric hop’s OXO, and Quantumev India’s Plasma vehicles.

Special secretary of investment promotion and NRI affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, director of electronics Karampuri Sujai, head of software business and product management of global, America’s and Asia’s Stellantis and others were present at the inaugural event.

While speaking on the occasion, KTR said, “In the years to come, the e-motor show will emerge as a pioneering platform for automobile companies to launch and showcase their next-generation EV models.”

“TMV will create western-class infrastructure making Telangana the most competitive destination for both manufacturing and research & development,” said KTR.