Hyderabad: Early Bird offer on property tax works well for GHMC

Hyderabad: For the first time since its inception, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Early Bird scheme has surpassed Rs 600 crore in collections, with the civic body now expecting the scheme to bring roughly Rs 700 crore to the corporation’s coffers this year.

So far, the greatest tax collection under the scheme occurred in the fiscal year 2020-21, when Rs 572.29 crore was collected.

On April 28, the local authority collected almost Rs 50 crore in one day, the greatest amount of revenue collected under this system in a single day. With 6,50,415 people paying property tax, the GHMC has collected Rs 616.67 crore in just 29 days. Serilingampally circle (Rs 77.08 crore) collected the most tax, followed by Jubilee Hills (Rs 65.18 crore) and Khairatabad (Rs 65.18 crore) (Rs 53.26. crore).

Building owners are eligible for a 5% property tax discount through the GHMC’s Property Tax Early Bird Scheme, which runs through April 30. The reimbursement is solely for the current year’s tax, not for arrears, under the plan, which began on April 1. Property owners took advantage of the opportunity.

Officials from the GHMC indicated that most businesses have recovered from damages caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, with approximately Rs.294 crore collected online.

“Rs 294.33 crore of the total tax collected was collected online.” This means the property owners volunteered to pay tax and it is a sign that business establishments have bounced back,” a GHMC official said.