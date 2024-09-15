Hyderabad: ECIL calls for ITI apprenticeship, 437 posts open

Hyderabad: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) here has invited job applications for apprenticeship positions in various trades.

The governmental organisation, working under the Department of Atomic Energy has multiple job openings for 1-year long apprenticeship in ten trades including Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Fitter, Mechanic (R&AC), Turner, Machinist, Machinist (Grinder), Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Welder, Painter.

The selection for the jobs will be merit based on ITI marks. 70 percent of the total 437 positions will be reserved for students from government ITIs while 30 percent will be filled with students from private ITIs.

Candidates must have ITI pass certificate or NCVT certificate in order to be eligible to apply for the post.

All applications should be made online at https://ecerp01.ecil.gov.in/ecilerec/ereciti#

The last date to apply is September 29, 2024. Before applying to the position via ECIL website, all candidates must register themselves in https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ .

For more details, click on https://www.ecil.co.in/job_details_20_2024.php